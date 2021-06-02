Luton Town have signed defender Reece Burke on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old played 37 times for Hull City last season as the Tigers won the League One title.

However, he turned down an offer to stay at the KCOM Stadium, and has now agreed a contract with the Hatters instead.

Burke, who came through West Ham United's academy, will officially join on July 1.

He becomes Luton's second new arrival of the summer following the capture of winger Fred Onyedinma from Wycombe Wanderers last week.

“We’re delighted to get this deal for Reece done because we’ve liked him for a while," manager Nathan Jones said.

“He’s a good age, has good pedigree and is different to what we have at the club. He turned down other Championship clubs to come here, so we are convinced of his commitment to become a top player, which we feel he will achieve.“He will give us different options which will help us to evolve, so we can’t wait to get working with him when we return for pre-season later this month.”