Watch this video report by ITV Anglia's Stuart Leithes

The name 'Hereward the Wake' is mentioned as a figure in the history of the Fens.

He led a rebellion against William the Conqueror's forces, from his base in Ely.

But local historians feel he should have a higher profile in the area.

Today a group of medieval re-enactors set off on a march following in his footsteps, to raise awareness of Hereward and also raise money for the charity Manhealth.

We're here remembering those who fought, those who fell, those who were oppressed by the conquest. For me personally as well, I am doing this challenge today for a mental health charity in recognition of the fact that you have to keep fighting, that we all need support sometimes. Even if you're a 6'2 warrior, head to toe in steel, you need to talk about your problems sometimes. Lewis Kirkbride, 'Hereward the Wake'

They set off on a march re-creating a route 'Hereward the Wake' took between Peterborough and Ely 951 years ago.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

They also re-enacted Hereward's first stop to Peterborough Cathedral - what in those days was a monastery.

This is where he stole gold and silver to fund his rebellion against William the Conqueror who had invaded from France in 1066.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

We're delighted to welcome the recreation of Hereward's journey from Peterborough to Ely. It was painful memories when he sacked the cathedral back in the years before the time of the Norman conquest but we're delighted to support this charitable cause and all that it's about. Dean of Peterborough

Credit: ITV News Anglia

After this, the group began their two day march to Ely which is where Hereward was based during his unsuccessful rebellion.

They were following a path known as the Hereward Way to raise his profile as a historical figure in the Fens.

We're highlighting this because he's a cultural heritage icon of the Fenlands that disappeared from our history. We're trying to bring him back into the forefront and create festivals around him. David Maile, Historian

By the time they reach Ely tomorrow, the aim is to have brought more attention to Hereward the man and the issue of men's mental health.