Meet the medieval re-enactors raising awareness of 'Hereward the Wake' and money for men's mental health
The name 'Hereward the Wake' is mentioned as a figure in the history of the Fens.
He led a rebellion against William the Conqueror's forces, from his base in Ely.
But local historians feel he should have a higher profile in the area.
Today a group of medieval re-enactors set off on a march following in his footsteps, to raise awareness of Hereward and also raise money for the charity Manhealth.
They set off on a march re-creating a route 'Hereward the Wake' took between Peterborough and Ely 951 years ago.
They also re-enacted Hereward's first stop to Peterborough Cathedral - what in those days was a monastery.
This is where he stole gold and silver to fund his rebellion against William the Conqueror who had invaded from France in 1066.
After this, the group began their two day march to Ely which is where Hereward was based during his unsuccessful rebellion.
They were following a path known as the Hereward Way to raise his profile as a historical figure in the Fens.
By the time they reach Ely tomorrow, the aim is to have brought more attention to Hereward the man and the issue of men's mental health.