Teenager pointed gun at schoolboy and told him to 'get in the car', court hears

A 15-year-old boy who was blasted in the face with a shotgun as he walked to school told police that his best friend from primary school pointed the weapon at him and told him to get into a car, a court heard.

A police officer interviewed him from his hospital bed on October 29 last year, and a video of this was played to jurors at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

The child told the officer he remembered being excited to return to school for the first full day of re-opening since the first national Covid-19 lockdown.

He said that as he walked to school he saw the accused with a shotgun in his hand beside a parked car.

He said that the 16-year-old defendant, who was aged 15 at the time, "told me to get in the car and I wouldn't".

"I think he gestured with the gun towards the car to get in," the boy said. "I think I told him no."

Asked why he refused to get into the vehicle, the boy told the officer: "He's an unlicensed driver and it's not his car, and he's pointing a weapon at me."

He said he recognised the car as the defendant's father's, and the shotgun as the accused's grandfather's.

He said of the defendant: "I've known him since primary school. "We were best friends."

He went on: "I've known him a very long time. He was my oldest friend. Was. We would do pretty much everything together. We would share sort of memories and stories together."

Asked when he had last seen the defendant, he replied: "I saw him in the summer holidays."

He said he was "not entirely sure" when the last contact with him was.

The boy said that he had Instagram and Snapchat social media accounts and thathe had the defendant on them.

In a subsequent police interview in March this year an officer asked him why hethought what happened happened.

"I don't know," the boy said. I can't tell you a reason. Maybe he might have had some issues in himself. Maybe, possibly, I'm not sure - there's nothing I'm aware of."

The boy said that he was "interested in music... going to the gym, being out in nature, I liked doing things to further myself, I liked to read books".

He said of the defendant: "I'm not sure he was interested in much to be honest, except going home and playing games."

Asked which games the defendant would play, the boy said "Call Of Duty... andI think he played some car games".

The officer showed the boy a message, sent from the defendant's Snapchataccount to his, which read "catfishing is a dangerous business".

Asked about the message, the boy said: "Maybe he was just being stupid. I don't really know what that means, sorry."

Shown an image from a video which the officer said appeared to show another boy"gently slapping" the defendant across the face, the boy said: "Maybe heasked us to do that, I'm not sure."

Asked about the day of the incident, the boy said: "I remember hearing a bang, falling to the ground then (the defendant) just standing there, not bothered at all. "Just calm and collected."

He said he "could feel myself bleeding" and later woke up in hospital.

He said he thinks he spoke to the defendant in the street but "I don't remember what he said".

Air ambulance doctor Chloe Baker said that the child's gunshot wound "extended across his lower right face and the right front area of his neck, and the bone and teeth of his right jaw were largely absent".

She said there was "a lot of blood around the wound" as they treated him atthe scene in Kesgrave near Ipswich on September 7 last year.

The boy was airlifted to hospital in Cambridge, where he had multiple surgeries.

A 16-year-old boy denies the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy and fourfurther charges.

The trial continues.