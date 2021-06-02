Watch this video report by ITV Anglia's Rebecca Haworth

A survivor from Bedford who is named as one of the likely victims of the Yorkshire Ripper says women who have been violently attacked are still being let down by the judicial system.

Mo Lea now leads a successful life as an artist, but back when she was a student in Leeds in 1980, she was brutally attacked.

I felt this panic, and I started to run, and as I ran, I heard his footsteps close behind me, and then suddenly I felt this massive whack to the top of my head, and I just saw the pavement coming up towards me, and that was all I remember. Mo Lea, Survivor

She believes the man who did it was Peter Sutcliffe, the Yorkshire Ripper.

When I saw his face, I fell to my knees, and I knew deep down this was the man that had tried to take my life. Mo Lea, Survivor

Credit: "After Evil" by Roberto Duque

Sutcliffe was convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven others. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Mo was named as one of the likely victims, but no charges were brought before his death last year.

She believes little progress has been made to help support and encourage women to report crime to the police.

Not having justice has been like a little shard of glass, and it just niggles and niggles and it never heals, there's never closure, but it's always there, this little pain, of not having had justice. Mo Lea, Survivor

The government ordered a review into how West Yorkshire Police handled the investigation, known as the Byford Report which found:

13 More offences which Sutcliffe could have been responsible for

The report also made a string of recommendations that Mo believes have not been acted on.

Mo Lea's animation of Lady Justice Credit: "After Evil" by Roberto Duque

To mark the 40th anniversary of Sutcliffe's conviction, one of her artworks was projected onto the Houses of Parliament to highlight the ongoing injustices for women.

No new acts are in place to help women who are going to the police station to say they've been assaulted, it's all out of date, outmoded, and the women who've been assaulted and attacked are let down by the judicial system as it stands today in 2021. Mo Lea, Survivor

In response to this a Home Office Spokesman said:

Protecting women and girls from violence and abuse is a key priority for the Government. The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will make sure that serious sexual offenders spend longer behind bars. It will also further strengthen the regime for managing those who pose a risk of sexual harm. Home Office, Spokesman

Mo has been particularly disturbed by the controversy over how police handled a vigil for Sarah Everard, who was killed earlier this year. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mo is now supporting the work of a charity called "End Violence Against Women", which is trying to change the law to better support women who have been attacked.