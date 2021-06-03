David Beckham invests in Silverstone electric vehicle company
David Beckham has joined a team of investors in the Silverstone-based electric vehicle company, Lunaz.
He took a 10% stake in the company which upcycles and converts vehicles to make them more sustainable.
Lunaz is the first company to make some classic cars fully electric including Range Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Jaguar sports cars.
With the help of investors like Beckham, the company now has plans to expand its electrification of industrial vehicles like HGV and refuse trucks.
In 2030 the UK's ban on the sale of cars fueled by petrol or diesel comes into effect.
Remanufacturing, upcycling and electrification can prevent a large number of these vehicles from being scrapped.
It would also save companies 43% of costs to upcycle rather than to buy new electric vehicles.
Bosses at the Northamptonshire firm hope that by the end of the year they will double the number of jobs for engineers and manufacturing technicians- with more than 500 highly skilled jobs in Silverstone by 2024.