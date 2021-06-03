David Beckham has joined a team of investors in the Silverstone-based electric vehicle company, Lunaz.

He took a 10% stake in the company which upcycles and converts vehicles to make them more sustainable.

Range rover classic by Lunaz Design Credit: Lunaz

Lunaz represents the very best of British ingenuity in both technology and design. I was drawn to the company through their work restoring some of the most beautiful classic cars through upcycling and electrification. David Beckham

Lunaz is the first company to make some classic cars fully electric including Range Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Jaguar sports cars.

Credit: Lunaz

With the help of investors like Beckham, the company now has plans to expand its electrification of industrial vehicles like HGV and refuse trucks.

2 billion fossil fuel powered vehicles are expected to exist by 2030

In 2030 the UK's ban on the sale of cars fueled by petrol or diesel comes into effect.

Remanufacturing, upcycling and electrification can prevent a large number of these vehicles from being scrapped.

It would also save companies 43% of costs to upcycle rather than to buy new electric vehicles.

Our approach will save fleet operators capital while dramatically reducing waste in the global drive towards de-carbonisation. There is evidence everywhere in the global economy that responsibility and commerciality are no longer mutually exclusive. David Lorenz, Founder and CEO, Lunaz

Bosses at the Northamptonshire firm hope that by the end of the year they will double the number of jobs for engineers and manufacturing technicians- with more than 500 highly skilled jobs in Silverstone by 2024.