Door-to-door coronavirus testing to begin in Bedford this weekend

Door-to-door coronavirus testing will begin in Bedford this weekend.

Teams of volunteers will be making the rounds in Cauldwell, Kingsbrook and Queens Park handing out free PCR kits, returning the same day to collect them.

Surge testing in the area started two weeks ago in response to a rise in cases of the Delta, formerly know as Indian, variant. Currently the vast majority of cases in the town are Delta.

Bedford has one of the highest infection rates across the country, despite numbers dropping in recent days.

The tests will allow everyone who does not have symptoms to get checked. Authorities hope this will reduce the viruses spread throughout the community.

Around 7,000 tests have already been taken across Bedford since surge testing began.

3,000 tests at mobile units

6,000 testing kits issued at collection and drop off points

Cases in Bedford Borough remain high. We are asking everyone to do everything they can to help stop the spread of the virus. With a third of cases not showing any symptoms you could unknowingly pass the virus on to others. Offering free PCR tests door to door in areas with the highest infection rates will give more people the opportunity to take a test and help monitor and prevent the spread. Cllr Louise Jackson, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing

People will be asked to self-isolate if they are positive.

Those handing out the kits will be wearing Bedford Borough Council lanyards for identification.