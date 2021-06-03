Fire Service warning about burning waste in your back garden in the heat
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are warning residents to think carefully before burning garden material or household items in their gardens.
Crews were called to a blaze in the back garden of an end terrace property on Thursday 2 June. The occupiers said the fire had started with them burning waste sawdust in a steel box in the garden which they subsequently left, believing it was out.
When firefighters arrived the fire had spread to a lean-to, garden furniture and had damaged five metres of soffit and guttering at the side of the property, as well as two rear windows and some patio doors.
It has prompted a reminder for people to carefully about any hazards first, particularly in very dry weather.
NFRS also ask that you consider the wind direction and never leave the fire unattended.