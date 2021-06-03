Fire Service warning about burning waste in your back garden in the heat

The warning comes after a fire in a garden spread to the house Credit: Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are warning residents to think carefully before burning garden material or household items in their gardens.

Crews were called to a blaze in the back garden of an end terrace property on Thursday 2 June. The occupiers said the fire had started with them burning waste sawdust in a steel box in the garden which they subsequently left, believing it was out.

When firefighters arrived the fire had spread to a lean-to, garden furniture and had damaged five metres of soffit and guttering at the side of the property, as well as two rear windows and some patio doors.

It has prompted a reminder for people to carefully about any hazards first, particularly in very dry weather.

 NFRS also ask that you consider the wind direction and never leave the fire unattended.