Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are warning residents to think carefully before burning garden material or household items in their gardens.

Crews were called to a blaze in the back garden of an end terrace property on Thursday 2 June. The occupiers said the fire had started with them burning waste sawdust in a steel box in the garden which they subsequently left, believing it was out.

When firefighters arrived the fire had spread to a lean-to, garden furniture and had damaged five metres of soffit and guttering at the side of the property, as well as two rear windows and some patio doors.

It has prompted a reminder for people to carefully about any hazards first, particularly in very dry weather.

If you're going to have a bonfire, please light it away from buildings, fences, shrubs and trees; keep well clear of any cables or wires and ensure there are no other flammable materials in close proximity; don’t use an accelerant such as paraffin, petrol or diesel to get the fire started and have a water supply nearby in case you need to extinguish the fire. Watch Manager, Aidan Philips

NFRS also ask that you consider the wind direction and never leave the fire unattended.