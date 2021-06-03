Harlow hospice launches campaign to recruit more nurses
Hospices providing palliative care in the east say they desperately need more nurses.
St Clare Hospice in Harlow is launching a campaign to highlight the current shortfall and attract more trained nurses to work in the sector.
According to NHS digital, nearly 10% of all full-time nursing roles in the UK are vacant. In the East of England, this is 10.7%, amounting to more than 3,600 nurses.
The Nurses are Needed campaign aims to recruit more trained nurses.
There is a national shorting of nurses, with around 10% of nursing roles in the Health and Social Care sector unfilled.
Staff say the impact of the pandemic has exacerbated the nursing shortage, with an increasing number of nurses now considering leaving the profession due to dissatisfaction with pay and staff shortages.
Alongside the recruitment campaign, St Clare Hospice is also launching a fundraising campaign so that local people can support the Hospice to recruit more nurses.
St Clare currently employs a total of around 60 nurses and nursing assistants, with roles in their Inpatient Unit, Day Therapy service, Hospice at Home and Community Palliative Care teams.
Altogether, St Clare nurses work a total of approximately 100,000 hours per year caring for patients both at the Hospice itself and in people's own homes - providing care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to patients and their families.
The launch of the Nurses Are Needed campaign coincides with International Nurses Day, celebrated worldwide on the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth, as a tribute to the work that nurses do year-round.
