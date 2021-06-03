Hospices providing palliative care in the east say they desperately need more nurses.

St Clare Hospice in Harlow is launching a campaign to highlight the current shortfall and attract more trained nurses to work in the sector.

According to NHS digital, nearly 10% of all full-time nursing roles in the UK are vacant. In the East of England, this is 10.7%, amounting to more than 3,600 nurses.

1 in 10 palliative care positions are currently vacant

The hospice has launched the 'Nurses are Needed' campaign. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Nurses are Needed campaign aims to recruit more trained nurses.

There is a national shorting of nurses, with around 10% of nursing roles in the Health and Social Care sector unfilled.

Staff say the impact of the pandemic has exacerbated the nursing shortage, with an increasing number of nurses now considering leaving the profession due to dissatisfaction with pay and staff shortages.

Around 1 in 10 nursing positions are currently vacant according to NHS Digital. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Alongside the recruitment campaign, St Clare Hospice is also launching a fundraising campaign so that local people can support the Hospice to recruit more nurses.

Nobody wants to die in pain, away from their loved ones, or in unfamiliar surroundings. On average, every person who dies from a long-term illness today has been admitted to hospital three times in the past year, spending almost three weeks in hospital, away from family and loved ones. In a year like 2020 with no visiting, and risks from covid-19, this is unbearable. Carolanne Brannan, St Clare Hospice's Director of Patient Care

St Clare currently employs a total of around 60 nurses and nursing assistants. Credit: ITV News Anglia

St Clare currently employs a total of around 60 nurses and nursing assistants, with roles in their Inpatient Unit, Day Therapy service, Hospice at Home and Community Palliative Care teams.

Altogether, St Clare nurses work a total of approximately 100,000 hours per year caring for patients both at the Hospice itself and in people's own homes - providing care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to patients and their families.

The launch of the Nurses Are Needed campaign coincides with International Nurses Day, celebrated worldwide on the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth, as a tribute to the work that nurses do year-round.

Celebrating International Nurses' Day is so important to highlight the invaluable work that our highly skilled nurses do each and every day. The past year, as we've navigated the Covid-19 pandemic, has shown more than ever the vital role that nurses play in our healthcare system. We're seeing an increased need for specialist, end of life, nursing care in our local area. Carolanne Brannan, St Clare Hospice's Director of Patient Care

Read more: