Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is unveiled

Ipswich Town have unveiled their first-team home shirt for next season which will feature a local hit on the front and national heroes on the back.

The Club recently announced Suffolk's own Ed Sheeran as first-team shirt sponsor for the men’s and women’s teams and his bold ‘tour’ logo features on the front, while on the back there is a continuation of the tribute to the NHS.

The 2020/21 season saw a ‘thank you NHS’ message on the back of the first-team shirts in recognition of the fantastic work done by the healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2020/21 season saw a ‘thank you NHS’ message on the back of the first-team shirts in recognition of the fantastic work done by the healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Supporters were given the opportunity to add that tribute to their replica shirts and many did, raising nearly £8000 for our local NHS.

NHS staff from Ipswich Hospital joined players and members of the Town women’s team to showcase the new shirt. Credit: ITFC

Fans will again have the chance to add the ‘thank you NHS’ message for 2021/22 at a cost of £3.50, with all proceeds going to the Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity.

To mark the on-going agreement, NHS staff from Ipswich Hospital joined Town first-team players and members of the ITFC Women’s team to showcase the new home shirt for the coming season.

Once again we thank Ipswich Town and their fans for their ongoing support. The monies raised by fans so far have been used to purchase comfortable seating for a brand new staff rest space away from the wards which we are delighted to be opening in June. Nick Hulme, Chief Executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

The home shirt features distinctive navy pinstripes running through the front panel, with the shorts reverting to white, with the Club’s shorts sponsor, Mortgage Move, on the back.