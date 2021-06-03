Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is unveiled
Ipswich Town have unveiled their first-team home shirt for next season which will feature a local hit on the front and national heroes on the back.
The Club recently announced Suffolk's own Ed Sheeran as first-team shirt sponsor for the men’s and women’s teams and his bold ‘tour’ logo features on the front, while on the back there is a continuation of the tribute to the NHS.
The 2020/21 season saw a ‘thank you NHS’ message on the back of the first-team shirts in recognition of the fantastic work done by the healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Supporters were given the opportunity to add that tribute to their replica shirts and many did, raising nearly £8000 for our local NHS.
Fans will again have the chance to add the ‘thank you NHS’ message for 2021/22 at a cost of £3.50, with all proceeds going to the Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity.
To mark the on-going agreement, NHS staff from Ipswich Hospital joined Town first-team players and members of the ITFC Women’s team to showcase the new home shirt for the coming season.
The home shirt features distinctive navy pinstripes running through the front panel, with the shorts reverting to white, with the Club’s shorts sponsor, Mortgage Move, on the back.