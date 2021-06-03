Margaret's iconic 'NHS Knittingale Hospital' displayed in Norwich
Watch this clip from our programme
Norfolk's 'Queen of Knitting', Margaret Seaman, is showing off her full collection of woollen wonders at the Norfolk Makers Festival at The Forum in Norwich.
Sandringham in stitches and the 'NHS Knittingale Hospital' are just a couple of her masterpieces that are on display.
The iconic knitted hospital will be the centrepiece at her exhibition.
The great-great-grandmother from Caistor-on-Sea is a member of a group of knitters from Great Yarmouth who create magnificent displays to raise money for charity.
She made the 'Knittingale' centrepiece to raise money for the three main hospitals in Norfolk:
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn NHS Foundation Trust
James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
The 92-year-old has now raised £50,000 for charity.
You can see Margaret's exhibition at The Forum until 11 June.
