Margaret's iconic 'NHS Knittingale Hospital' displayed in Norwich

Norfolk's 'Queen of Knitting', Margaret Seaman, is showing off her full collection of woollen wonders at the Norfolk Makers Festival at The Forum in Norwich.

Sandringham in stitches and the 'NHS Knittingale Hospital' are just a couple of her masterpieces that are on display.

The iconic knitted hospital will be the centrepiece at her exhibition.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

The great-great-grandmother from Caistor-on-Sea is a member of a group of knitters from Great Yarmouth who create magnificent displays to raise money for charity.

She made the 'Knittingale' centrepiece to raise money for the three main hospitals in Norfolk:

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn NHS Foundation Trust

James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

The 92-year-old has now raised £50,000 for charity.

You feel you're doing some good. Especially now, with this, for the National Health Service we're raising money for a good cause. They're all worth that - every single nurse is worth something. Lots of people making a little difference all adds up to one big lot doesn't it. But just don't ask me to knit you a jumper because I can't. Margaret Seaman

You can see Margaret's exhibition at The Forum until 11 June.

