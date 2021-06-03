Mind matters: the cost of a cure

Click above to watch a report by ITV New's reporter Matt Price

A new study has found large numbers of people have borrowed money to pay for their own private mental health care during the Covid-19 crisis.

1 IN 6 18-24 year olds taking out loans to pay for care

Research seen by ITV News shows one in six 18-24 year-olds have been taking out loans to pay for their own care. The study also reveals how one in ten people aged 25-40 are also taking out loans to pay for their own private mental health care.

Experts say it illustrates just how deeply the pandemic has impacted our wellbeing.

Fiona says she owes her life to the support her parents paid for Credit: ITV News

Fiona Robertson says she owes her life to the mental health support - which has been paid for by her parents. She's been experiencing episodes of depression and anxiety.

Fiona been receiving private therapy for many months after she says exhausting all other options.

According to Mind, every year, one in four of us will experience a mental health problem. Now more and more of us are now choosing to explore other options - to help with our mental health.

Emma is a Norfolk-based personal development coach and has seen a surge in patients Credit: ITV News Anglia

Personal development coaches like Emma Roache from Great Yarmouth have seen a surge in cases coming forward.

Particularly with teenagers, I'm getting lots of parents approach me about teenagers who are struggling with their mental health and social anxiety and I've lots of strategies and techniques that I can use to help people be happier to overcome challenges, to build confidence, self-esteem. Emma Roache, Personal development coach

But equality campaigers know - paying for any treatment - is a tough choice for some families.

No one should suffer as they don't have more to pay for services. We need to equip our third sector and private sector with more resources. Marvina Newton, Equality campaigner

In a statement the a spokesperson for the NHS told ITV News that

"The pandemic has has an impact on everyone's mental health and the NHS has ensured that people continued to get mental health support in a timely way...Access to talking therapies remains available."

