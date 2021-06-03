Louise Jackson, Public Health, Bedford Borough Council

NHS bosses in Bedford have announced that anyone over the age of 18 can book their jabs today.

Bosses at NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Bedford Borough Council are calling all unvaccinated adults within eligible groups in Bedford Borough to get their jabs booked.

There are hundreds of appointments available for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccination at two sites: King’s House and the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Temple.

Hundreds of Pfizer jab slots have become available in Bedford Borough Credit: ITV News Anglia

It comes as measures are put in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus in the town and in particular the variant of concern B.1.617.2, a coronavirus variant first identified in India.

Vaccinations are being offered to people who are eligible for the vaccine including:

all adults over 18

anyone who has a health condition that puts them at higher risk of COVID

anyone providing care for someone

grouped appointments are available for adults in a household enabling them to be vaccinated at the same time.

We have appointments available today because we know how incredibly important it is that that we bring the vaccine to as many Bedford residents as possible. We are particularly keen to vaccinate anyone with a health condition who hasn’t yet come forward...We want to make sure they have the best possible protection if cases of the variant of concern do continue to rise. Dr Sarah Whiteman, Chair of the Clinical Commissioning Group

The vaccination programme in Bedford provides us with a vital line of defence. Pfizer is safe for everyone and I would encourage everyone to use this local offer and get vaccinated as soon as possible. The earlier everyone has their first dose, the earlier they can have their second one and increase protection across the community. Dr Vijay Nayar, a Bedford Borough’s GP

The dedicated Bedford Borough Council booking line is available by calling 01234 718077 or go online to: bedford.gov.uk/vaccinations to book at King’s House or the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Temple