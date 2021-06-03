Breaking News
NHS bosses announce anyone over 18 can book Covid jab in Bedford Borough
Louise Jackson, Public Health, Bedford Borough Council
NHS bosses in Bedford have announced that anyone over the age of 18 can book their jabs today.
Bosses at NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Bedford Borough Council are calling all unvaccinated adults within eligible groups in Bedford Borough to get their jabs booked.
There are hundreds of appointments available for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccination at two sites: King’s House and the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Temple.
It comes as measures are put in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus in the town and in particular the variant of concern B.1.617.2, a coronavirus variant first identified in India.
Vaccinations are being offered to people who are eligible for the vaccine including:
all adults over 18
anyone who has a health condition that puts them at higher risk of COVID
anyone providing care for someone
grouped appointments are available for adults in a household enabling them to be vaccinated at the same time.
The dedicated Bedford Borough Council booking line is available by calling 01234 718077 or go online to: bedford.gov.uk/vaccinations to book at King’s House or the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Temple