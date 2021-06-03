Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

The parents of twin boys from Diss in Norfolk, who had to go to Italy for gene therapy to treat a devastating progressive disorder which killed their big sister, are welcoming news that a baby has finally been given similar treatment in the UK.

Oscar and Phelix Scott, who'll be six later this month, were babies themselves when they took part in a pioneering trial in Milan.

ITV News Anglia filmed with the boys just months after their treatment in Italy

They were born with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy known as MLD - an incurable genetic condition which leads to paralysis, blindness, seizures and eventual death.

But thanks to a gene therapy trial in Italy the symptoms have been stopped or at least delayed from starting.

They are literally walking miracles and we're so lucky that we were able to get them on to the trial and that they had the treatment and that they are doing as well as they are. Yeah we're lucky, the people that were around us, helped us get out there and yeah, so grateful. Leah Scott, Mother

Paige was diagnosed with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy known as MLD Credit: Family picture

Leah was heavily pregnant with the twins when her daughter Paige was diagnosed with MLD. The cruel disorder would rob them of their precious first born.

The boys months after their treatment in Milan Credit: ITV News Anglia

ITV News Anglia filmed with the boys back in 2016 after four months of treatment in Italy which involved removing bone marrow and correcting the genes before returning it after chemotherapy.

But Leah still doesn't know what the future holds.

"It's working at the moment we don't know. It was a trial treatment so we don't know how long it will work for. Hopefully forever that's the intention but yeah they're doing good."

Leah and Amanda preparing for the opening of Twin Teapots Credit: ITV News Anglia

In their honour Leah's opening up a new coffee shop called Twin Teapots in Kenninghall in Norfolk with the family friend Amanda Hope who has supported them through so much. Both told ITV News Anglia that they are delighted a similar treatment is now available here.