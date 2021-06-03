A young woman left scarred after a glass was smashed in her face at a Colchester pub has praised police after her attacker was jailed for six years.

Lucy Nobile, 20, was enjoying drinks with friends at the Hole in the Wall in Colchester when James Booth attacked her from behind with a pint glass.

She first encountered Booth when she stepped in to stop him hassling a woman outside the pub.

Lucy, who is partially sighted, suffered deep cuts to her cheek, neck and lips and lost more than four pints of blood. She received 350 stitches.

She described Detective Constable Rob McWilliams as “absolutely brilliant” for his work on the case and the support he’d given her family during the investigation.

I had my back towards him and didn’t even see it coming. At first, I didn’t realise what had happened. I went to put my hand to my face but I couldn’t because I had glass hanging out of it. Then next thing I remember is waking up on the floor after passing out because of blood loss. Lucy Noble

Lucy said the attack left her struggling physically and mentally but Booth’s sentencing has helped bring some closure.

“The first couple of weeks were the hardest because my face was so bruised. It hurt to eat, it hurt to drink... I’m left with these scars for the rest of my life. I need to embrace it because I can’t hide them. They’re a part of me. It’s been really hard but I’m glad to say I’m coming out of the other side of it now.”

Lucy, who is hoping to follow her mum into the Probation Service and work rehabilitating prisoners, said she felt “relief” when Booth was sentenced.

She also thanked Detective Constable Rob McWilliams for his work in the case.

“Rob was absolutely brilliant. He went above and beyond, he really made sure that he had time for us.”

DC McWilliams said that Booth’s six-year sentence sends out a strong message to anyone committing violence against women.