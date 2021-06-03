Wrestling returns to Essex

Watch from from Tanya Mercer

Some of the country's top wrestlers are fighting across our region this week.

Whilst performers like Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks may not be a television staple anymore, wrestling is still hugely popular.

From Mildenhall to Gorleston the LDN Wrestling group have been visiting sold out theatres.

Tonight they are going head to head at the Princes Theatre in Clacton-On-Sea. It is the first time since the start of the pandemic a touring show has visited the theatre.

It’s so great to be back. It’s bigger and better than ever after being so quiet. It’s a special night here. It’s the 90th anniversary of the venue. This venue has had wrestling for 70 years. It’s an honour to be here. Sanjay Bagga, Promoter

Among those taking to the stage is British Champion Alan Lee Travis who is British Champion and said he was excited to be back.

I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve been away for so long, tonight is going to be England vs America. Alan Lee Travis

Alex Porter from Tendring District Council - which runs the Princes Theatre - said the event was a firm favourite with theatre-goers.