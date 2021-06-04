Boxpark trend comes to Suffolk as old shipping containers are turned into shops and restaurants in Felixstowe
Shipping containers are starting a new life in Felixstowe in Suffolk as shops and restaurants.
Beach Street is the first of its kind in the East of England and is hoped will be a boost for the local economy.
Inspired by the 'boxpark' trend that has seen shipping containers transformed into shops and restaurants in parts of London like Croydon, Wembley and Shoreditch, Beach Street is created from Felixstowe's very own upcycled shipping containers.
Inside, there are arts and crafts for sale as well as artisan foods and drinks.The project was dreamt up by the Manning brothers who own the amusement arcade nearby.
Charlie said:
There are fourteen independent retailers operating currently, and more opening up soon including galleries, craft ale bars, boutiques and yoga studios.
The containers have a long history, having been shipped all over the world before ending up back at home in Felixstowe with a new lease of life as a bar, restaurant or shop.
The containers themselves are converted at another Suffolk business near Woodbridge.