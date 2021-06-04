Ed Sheeran will perform at Portman Road in Ipswich for TikTok's Euro 2020 show
Ed Sheeran will perform at the home of Ipswich Town football club later thismonth.
The Suffolk pop star has been on an extended break following the birth of his daughterand has not released new music since 2019.
Sheeran has been teasing new material on social media and will perform atTikTok's UEFA Euro 2020 Show on June 25.
The concert will be held at Portman Road, home of the singer's beloved IpswichTown.
Sheeran, from Framlingham, said:
On Thursday, Sheeran hinted at a collaboration with Friends actress CourteneyCox after sharing a video of them making music together.
In the video, Sheeran and Cox, 56, sit side by side at a piano as she plays andhe strums the guitar and begins to sing.
He captioned the video: "25th June."