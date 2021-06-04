Four teens arrested after teenager was stabbed in Bedford

Four teenagers have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in Bedford on Monday (May 31).

The teenagers aged between 18 and 14, were all from the Bedford area and were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, as well as possession with intent to supply Class A drugs - crack cocaine.

They have all now been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Louisa Glynn said:

My message to any young person reading this is clear: crime doesn’t pay. Being in a gang is not a glamorous life choice – if you go down this path, chances are you will end up in trouble with the police or a victim of something like knife crime. If you are trapped in a gang or being exploited, please reach out to us – there is dedicated support here in Bedfordshire to help you. Detective Chief Inspector Louisa Glynn

"Parents and carers also have a role to play in this. Children not even in their teens yet are getting exploited by gangs to deal drugs or store weapons. Please keep a watchful eye on what your children are up to, have those conversations – and please report any concerns you might have. This could make all the difference and help us keep a young person from serious harm."

The police are encouraging parents to look out for 'key signs' that their child might be involved in a gang, like going missing from home or school and being found far away from where they live, having expensive items like trainers, clothes and jewellery they can't account for, relationships with older people, multiple phones and using phrases like 'going country', 'going cunch', 'trap house,' 'plugging' and 'bando'.

The Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit supports people affected by gangs, knife crime and county lines.