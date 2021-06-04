Hertfordshire vet and two dogs drowned after car got stuck in a ford

An inquest has heard how a vet drowned after her car got stuck in a river on the way to a birthday party in Derbyshire.

Heike Mojay-Sinclare, from Knebworth in Hertfordshire, called 999 in December 2018 when she got stuck in a ford on a rural lane and couldn't get out of her car.

The 29-year-old said her car was submerged and that the water was up to her waist.

Heike Mojay-Sinclare Credit: Family photo

The fire service went to three different locations to try to find her, as she hadn't been able to pinpoint her exact location on the phone, but her car couldn't be seen until water levels dropped the following day.

The pathologist found that Mrs Mojay-Sinclare and her two dogs drowned.

The inquest also heard that since the accident, the road has since been closed.