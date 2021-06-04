Ipswich Town have made Fleetwood Town forward Wes Burns their first signing of the summer.

The Welshman also becomes the first new player to arrive under the club's new owners.

Town have paid Fleetwood an undisclosed fee for the 26-year-old who has agreed a three-year deal at Portman Road.

Burns scored for Fleetwood in their 3-1 defeat at Ipswich on the final day of last season.

“Wes has been a target of mine for a while and we are delighted to have got him here,” Ipswich boss Paul Cook said.

“He’s at a great age for a player and has gained a wealth of experience playing at different clubs. He can break the lines; is a good crosser of the ball and has an eye for goal. He brings to the squad the calibre of player required here."

Burns added: "I've played at Portman Road a few times as a youth player and as a pro and it's always had a great atmosphere. It's a fantastic stadium for a massive club with great history. I'm looking forward to it being my home ground."

Ipswich are expected to announce a second new arrival shortly, with former Wigan Athletic midfielder Lee Evans understood to be undergoing a medical on Friday.