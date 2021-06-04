Lee Evans signs with Town

Ipswich Town's new owners have continued to make good on their pledge to rebuild the squad.

Earlier this week new Chief Executive Mark Ashton hinted there would soon be new arrivals at Portman Road.

Yesterday Fleetwood Town forward Wes Burns their first signing of the summer, today he was joined by compatriot Lee Evans.

The Welsh International midfielder has joined on a three-year deal from Paul Cook's former club Wigan. The 26-year-old scored twice last season for the Latics, making 21 appearances for the League One side - helping them avoid relegation.

He's also had spells at Wolves and Sheffield United.

Speaking to the club's website he said: