Police in Norfolk join 'Operation Seabird' in bid to protect wildlife along the coast
Police in Norfolk have joined a new campaign to protect seals and nesting birds along the coast.
Officers will be patroling places like Holkham, Snettisham and Horsey beaches over the summer as part of 'Operation Seabird'.
It's to make sure people act responsibly around wildlife.
Operation Seabird was launched in 2020 by North Yorkshire and Humberside Police along with the RSPCA and is supported by local authorities, RNLI and wildlife trusts.
One of the aims of the campaign is to explain and educate visitors, but police say they will act against anybody who willfully and intentionally damages and disrupts the wildlife.
Police say they're particularly worried about dogs off the lead and quad bikes disturbing nesting birds.
Staff at the RSPCA are also on board. They say tourists need to remember that our beaches and coastal areas are natural habitats for animals.
The official advice is to maintain a good distance from the animals, don't try to get close to take a photo, read signs, stick to paths, and keep dogs under control at all time.
Anyone who witnesses the deliberate and intentional disturbance of wildlife and their habitats is encouraged to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Operation Seabird.
