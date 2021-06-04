Police in Norfolk have joined a new campaign to protect seals and nesting birds along the coast.

Officers will be patroling places like Holkham, Snettisham and Horsey beaches over the summer as part of 'Operation Seabird'.

It's to make sure people act responsibly around wildlife.

Operation Seabird was launched in 2020. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Operation Seabird was launched in 2020 by North Yorkshire and Humberside Police along with the RSPCA and is supported by local authorities, RNLI and wildlife trusts.

One of the aims of the campaign is to explain and educate visitors, but police say they will act against anybody who willfully and intentionally damages and disrupts the wildlife.

We're proud to be taking part in Operation Seabird this year and our focus will be on protecting our vulnerable ground nesting sea birds, the Little Terms and Ringer Plover, ensuring the seals on our beaches are not disturbed and educating and encouraging visitors to be responsible and consider how their actions may affect our wildlife. PC Chris Shelley, Norfolk Constabulary's Rural Crime Officer

Police say they're particularly worried about dogs off the lead and quad bikes disturbing nesting birds.

Staff at the RSPCA are also on board. They say tourists need to remember that our beaches and coastal areas are natural habitats for animals.

This year we are expecting an upsurge in people, who would normally go abroad for holidays, doing UK based staycations. It should be remembered that our beautiful beach & coastal areas, which are fun for us to play in, are natural habitats and breeding grounds for many native and migratory animals, including several species on the endangered list. We humans share this space. RSPCA Insp Becky Harper

The official advice is to maintain a good distance from the animals, don't try to get close to take a photo, read signs, stick to paths, and keep dogs under control at all time.

Anyone who witnesses the deliberate and intentional disturbance of wildlife and their habitats is encouraged to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Operation Seabird.

