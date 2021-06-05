Bonfired: council chiefs considering banning firework displays from its land
Fans of fireworks in a part of Suffolk may soon have to travel a bit further afield to witness explosive displays, after a council said they would consider banning the events.
East Suffolk Council, which includes towns like Lowestoft and Felixstowe, is looking at whether it should stop displays of the pyrotechnics on and it owns.
But the decision won't be taken without input from residents. The council is set to carry out a consultation this summer before a decision is made.
The move comes after the authority's Environment Task Group raised concerns over the effects rockets can have on vulnerable adults, animals and wildlife.
James Mallinder, Conservative cabinet member for the environment, said the council was keen to have "a conversation" about the proposal.
He stressed it would not be a wholesale ban on events: "This is all part of a wider vision to build the right environment for East Suffolk and enabling environmental sustainability across the district."