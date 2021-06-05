Bonfired: council chiefs considering banning firework displays from its land

Fans of fireworks in a part of Suffolk may soon have to travel a bit further afield to witness explosive displays, after a council said they would consider banning the events.

East Suffolk Council, which includes towns like Lowestoft and Felixstowe, is looking at whether it should stop displays of the pyrotechnics on and it owns.

But the decision won't be taken without input from residents. The council is set to carry out a consultation this summer before a decision is made.

The move comes after the authority's Environment Task Group raised concerns over the effects rockets can have on vulnerable adults, animals and wildlife.

Concerns over the effects rockets can have on vulnerable adults, animals and wildlife Credit: PA Imaghes

James Mallinder, Conservative cabinet member for the environment, said the council was keen to have "a conversation" about the proposal.

Fireworks are seen by many as an enjoyable way to celebrate a significant occasion, however there are also downsides and we think it is important to give some consideration to this. They can cause considerable environmental damage and affect farm animals, horses, wildlife and pets. Vulnerable people can also find them very upsetting James Mallinder

He stressed it would not be a wholesale ban on events: "This is all part of a wider vision to build the right environment for East Suffolk and enabling environmental sustainability across the district."