There will be more police patrols at a nature reserve in Hertfordshire this weekend following reports of animal cruelty, illegal swimming and boating during the bank holiday weekend.

Hertfordshire police and Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust received calls about several incidents at Stocker’s Lake nature reserve.

The nature reserve is home to a gull colony. A person was seen to swim across to an island within the lake and remove a gull chick from its nest.

Police have been unable to confirm whether the animal was returned to its nest.

We would like to remind the public that it is an offence to remove any wild bird from its nest, or interfere with its nesting site, and anyone caught doing so will be prosecuted. If anyone witnesses the disturbance of bird nesting sites, they should contact police straight away. PCSO Steve Jacob, from the Rickmansworth and District Safer Neighbourhood Team

Others were also seen swimming in the lake as well as using a canoe.

Police warned that swimming and boating are banned all year round at the site to protect wiildlife. Anyone caught could be committing an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

During the half term, police patrols have been visiting the lake regularly and reiterating to the public the importance of preserving the nature reserve, as well as the safety risks of entering the water.