Residents from Ipswich gathered outside the Taylor Wimpey site at Wolsey Grange to call on the company and government to pay for removing dangerous cladding from high risk buildings.

They say they’re worried their homes are unsafe and they could face bills of tens of thousands of pounds to fix the problem.

I feel trapped in my own home, it’s unsafe and I can’t move on. Alex Dickin, Ispwich Cladiators

Alex Dickin is part of Ipswich Cladiators. He says he can’t sell his home as it’s valued as being worth nothing and he’s worried he’ll be left bankrupt.

“We’re protesting against Taylor Wimpey and we say they should pay their fair share for the remediation costs to fix the dangerous fire safety faults”, he says. “I feel trapped in my own home, it’s unsafe and I can’t move on. And it’s not right that residents have to pay to put right these issues.”

A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said: "We are taking steps where appropriate to help our customers with fire safety measures. On top of a previously announced £40 million in funding to cover replacement of cladding on high risk buildings over 18 metres, we recently announced £125 million to bring buildings constructed by Taylor Wimpey over the last 20 years up to current RICS EWS1 standard, including buildings below 18 metres."

Meanwhile a government spokesperson told us they’ve committed £5billion to “removing dangerous cladding from the highest risk buildings as quickly as possible… owners and industry should make buildings safe without passing on costs to leaseholders.

The impact is shocking. Chloe Waite, Protest organiser

But residents say that is not happening. Chloe Waite is coordinating demonstrations across the country and says the reality is innocent people are facing huge costs.

“We’re trapped. We can’t move on or plan for our future lives,” she explains.

“The financial impact is horrendous. I’ve seen people get bills in excess of £90,000, and there’s just no way they can afford to pay that. They could forfeit the lease on their flat but then they can lose their homes, their jobs. The impact is shocking.”