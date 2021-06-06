Buendia looks set for move to Villa

Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia looks set to join Aston Villa in a deal worth an initial £33 million for the Canaries.

It is a record signing for Villa who had to fend of interest for the 24-year-old from Arsenal.

Buendia was City's player of the year last year, and was integral in their promotion to the Premier League.

They had originally signed him in 2018 from Getafe for £1.6m.

Buendia's Championship season in stats

39 appearance

15 goals

16 assists

14 man of the match wins

With add-ons included the deal could be worth up to £40 million.