Essex Police break up illegal rave

Police have broken up an illegal rave in a field attended by around 200 people.

Essex Police said officers were called to Theydon Bois at around 11pm on Saturday after reports of the music event.

Objects were thrown at police as the force engaged with people at the unlicensed music event off Forest Drive, and one man has been arrested on suspicion of breaching coronavirus legislation.

The music was turned off at around 1am and decks, speakers and a generator have been seized by police.

Laughing canisters in the field. Credit: Essex Police.

Chief Superintendent Tom Simons said: "Essex Police does not tolerate attacks, no matter how minor, upon officers who are just doing their job by responding to incidents reported to them by the public.

"In this instance, thankfully no officers were injured and the attendees did eventually disperse when they were asked to do so and that is a credit to the officers who attended the scene and worked under very difficult circumstances.

"As a result of our initial investigations, we have seized a number of items of musical equipment and one man has been arrested."