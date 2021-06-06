The first of five new hospital wards has opened to patients at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The 20 bed facility is part of a large scale development to increase the hospital's capacity and help them recover from the pandemic.

The rest of the wards are expected to be ready later in the year. They will increase the number of beds at the hospital by 116.

The first patients to be looked after will be those who are medically fit for discharge but need some form of community support.Ewen Cameron, Chief Operating Officer at Cambridge University Hospitals Trust said "These extra wards for patients nearing discharge will free up space in other parts of the hospital for those needing higher levels of care, for instance after surgery.

"Keeping a good flow of patients through the hospital means we can recover more quickly from the pandemic."

The new unit will be followed later this year by a further two wards on another part of the Addenbrooke's site, providing an additional 40 beds. In the meantime, a further 56-bed ward is being built on a site beside T2.

It will have a basement level, linked to the hospital's underground corridor system, giving quick access to key departments across the Addenbrooke's site.

Alongside recovery from the pandemic, this additional capacity also enables CUH to better respond as a regional 'surge' centre, during particularly busy times in the health system such as winter, or another covid wave.