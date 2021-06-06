Man in 60s repeatedly stabbed while sat in car in Bedford

Credit: The man in his 60s has been taken to hospital.

A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital after being repeatedly stabbed as he sat in his car in Bedford.

Bedfordshire Police said officers were called to the incident on Maitland Street at around 4pm on Saturday. The victim was found to have suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest and neck, and was taken to hospital. Police say he has since "been released from hospital, and is recovering at home."

We believe this was an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public. Detective Chief Inspector Marie Gresswell

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody for questioning, the force added.

Detective Chief Inspector Marie Gresswell said: "We are working to establish the circumstances of this incident, and are following up several lines of enquiry.

"We believe this was an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public, and our officers remain on scene to give reassurance to residents and listen to any concerns they may have.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at that time and has any dash cam footage, CCTV, or information, which could help us in our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through the force's online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting reference number 305 of 5 June.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.