Medieval style weapon handed into Northamptonshire Police

A medieval style weapon has been handed into police in Northamptonshire.

Officers from the Kettering team tweeted the image saying "Now it will never be in the wrong hands."

Knife crime is one of four areas of priority Chief Constable Nick Adderley announced the force would focus on in the year ahead.

Their three other areas of priority are domestic abuse, anti-social behaviour and serious organised crime.

Recently police forces across the region carried out searches in an effort to take weapons off the streets.