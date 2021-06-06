Thetford Open Gardens returns to raise money for St Nicholas Hospice Care
Watch Tanya Mercer's reportHundreds of people turned out to see all that Thetford Open Gardens have to offer this weekend, as the annual event returned to raise money for St Nicholas Hospice Care.
The fundraiser was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this year organisers said they were thrilled to be back.
Rachel Woods is one of the organisers and has been involved with the event for 15 years.
St Nicholas Hospice Care supports families and people living with long-term illnesses and those in the final stages of their life.
Covid has had a massive impact on fundraising capabilities for charities and so today’s event has been a welcome move towards charity events starting up again and a gradual return to normality.
Janet Groom, a volunteer with St Nicholas Hospice Care said:
One of those enjoying the beautiful gardens was the town’s mayor, Mike Brindle. He knows first-hand how important the hospices are after losing his sister in January.
This event is partly about enjoying a wander through beautiful surroundings, but most importantly it was about raising money for a cause that provides so many with such vital services.