Thetford Open Gardens returns to raise money for St Nicholas Hospice Care

Watch Tanya Mercer's reportHundreds of people turned out to see all that Thetford Open Gardens have to offer this weekend, as the annual event returned to raise money for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

The fundraiser was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this year organisers said they were thrilled to be back.

Rachel Woods is one of the organisers and has been involved with the event for 15 years.

It’s lovely that people come back every year to see how the garden has developed. This year is particularly important because last year the pandemic had such an effect. And it’s important people are able to get out, but also that we raise funds for the charity. Sarah Woods, Organiser

Thetford Open Gardens Credit: ITV Anglia

St Nicholas Hospice Care supports families and people living with long-term illnesses and those in the final stages of their life.

Covid has had a massive impact on fundraising capabilities for charities and so today’s event has been a welcome move towards charity events starting up again and a gradual return to normality.

Janet Groom, a volunteer with St Nicholas Hospice Care said:

It’s amazing. The support is wonderful. The gardens are beautiful”, she says. “We need this so much. The last few months have been difficult and, like many charities, financially we’ve taken a hit. We need the charity events. Janet Groom, Volunteer at St Nicholas Hospice

One of those enjoying the beautiful gardens was the town’s mayor, Mike Brindle. He knows first-hand how important the hospices are after losing his sister in January.

To spend her last week in a hospice and it gave her an opportunity to come to peace in a way you just cannot do on a busy ward. So all of us should cherish the hospice movement. Mike Brindle, Mayor of Thetford

This event is partly about enjoying a wander through beautiful surroundings, but most importantly it was about raising money for a cause that provides so many with such vital services.