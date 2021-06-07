Watch this video report by ITV News Anglia Liz Summers

A group of runners from Milton Keynes have been stretching their vocal cords as well as their legs by taking part in a so-called drama run. The Redway Runners, in the village of Hanslope near Newport Pagnell, decided to re-enact a fight from 1830 between the bare-knuckle champion of Scotland, Alexander McKay and Irishman, Simon Byrne.

The 'Fight at Salcey Green' had been made at a sporting dinner at the Castle Tavern Holborn for £100 a side where a huge crowd had gathered.

It was prize fighting which is bare-knuckle fighting and we decided to recreate it as a bit of fun for the club because we could do it in two locations and get the runners to run between the various locations... sometimes we do history runs, this is our second drama run - recreating a true story - and we just do different things to keep something for everybody in the club and just keep it fun. Martin Lawrence - Chairperson, Redway Runners

Credit: ITV News Anglia

The modern-day remake, taking place almost 200 years later, was a bit tamer than the original fight which ended in tragedy.

The original brawl lasted 47 rounds and it didn't end well for the Bare-Knuckle champion of Scotsman.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Some of the runners who attended the event said it was a lot of fun to combine their love of running with some drama.