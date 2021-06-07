Peterborough teenager set on fire at playground

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old girl had her hair and arm set on fire in a Peterborough park.

The teenager was sat on the swings at the recreation ground in Normanton Road yesterday afternoon, at around 2pm, when her hair was set alight by a group of teenage boys.

As the victim attempted to put the fire out she burnt her arm and hand.

An ambulance was called and she received treatment.

There are believed to be up to five suspects, described as white, around 15-years-old, all wearing dark clothing with one of them also wearing a backpack.

The area of Peterborough where the incident occurred Credit: ITV Anglia

After the incident they ran off in the direction of Parnwell.

DC Leeza Phillips said: “This was a shocking and completely unprovoked incident. It was incredibly traumatic for the victim and has left her in a lot of pain. Her injuries could easily have been even worse.

“I’m appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has information, to contact us. I would also be interested to hear from anyone who has private CCTV that may have captured the suspects arriving at the recreation ground or running away.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/35109/21. Anyone without internet access should call 101.