Police investigating large fire at a Suffolk farm

Police are appealing for witnesses after a large fire on a farm in Little Wratting in Suffolk.

Twelve fire crews were called to the blaze at Great Wilsey Farm just before 5pm on Friday (June 5).

Suffolk police say they are still talking to the victim and establishing a full list of the damage but that the cost of the damage to the buildings is already said to be in excess of half a million pounds.

The damage at the farm in Little Wratting Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Nobody was hurt in the fire, but six ponies did have to be rescued from a barn.

The police and fire service are investigating to establish the cause of the fire and find out if it was arson.

Anyone who knows who caused the fire or saw any suspicious activity in the area before 5pm on Friday is asked to contact Haverhill police, quoting crime reference 37/29583/21.