Three arrested after teenager stabbed in Newmarket

Three people have been arrested after a 19-year-old was stabbed in Newmarket on Friday.

Suffolk police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service around 3am and arrived to find the teenager with two knife wounds in his back.

He was taken to hospital and remains there in a stable condition.

Police found a knife at the scene and yesterday arrested a 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds. He has now been bailed.

Today two more people - a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy also from Bury St Edmunds - on suspicion of assault.

They're both being questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting 29365/21.