Trail of blood found in Suffolk at the weekend sparks appeal for information

A trail of blood was found in the town of Mildenhall in Suffolk at the weekend, sparking a police investigation.

Suffolk police are appealing for information after officers were called at 8:30 am yesterday morning to reports there was blood on the cash machine at Sainsbury’s in Recreation Way.

More drops of blood were found at other locations, including in the Sainsbury’s car park, outside Mildenhall Social Club and also in Brick Kiln Road.

Police have already identified someone who they believe could be the injured person and say they are making efforts to check on their welfare.

From the information given to the police, the injury is not believed to be serious but anyone with more information is being urged to contact the Neighbourhood Response Team at Mildenhall Police Station.