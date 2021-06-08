IKEA has announced proposals to close its 'Order and collection point' store in Norwich, putting 39 jobs at risk.

The furniture company said that despite its best efforts to make this new way of shopping with IKEA a success, it has failed to meet its sales and profitability targets.

We are incredibly thankful to our co-workers at the IKEA Norwich Order and Collection Point who have contributed enormously over the last few years, and our hope is that as many as possible will continue their career journey with us. “We also feel privileged to have been part of the Norwich community and we deeply appreciate the support we have received from our customers. Marsha Smith, Area Manager for Midlands and East Anglia, IKEA UK

The Norwich Order and Collection Point opened in 2015 as part of the retailer’s smaller-format test programme.

The company says it has tried to "optimise the Norwich Order and Collection Point with investment in the store layout and merchandising." But it hasn't translated into sales and profits.

After "careful evaluation", IKEA says it is now proposing to close the unit this summer and will now enter a period of collective consultation with the 39 co-workers affected.

The company says it hopes to retain as many people as possible within the IKEA business and, where this isn’t possible, support them in finding new employment.