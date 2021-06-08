Essex seamer Peter Siddle has cut his time short with the county in order to return to Australia for personal reasons.

The 36-year-old will now miss the rest of the season.

Siddle had already taken 20 wickets in the LV= Insurance County Championship this season, with his best figures of 6/38 coming in the draw with Warwickshire last month.

Despite his early exit, Siddle is hopeful that he will be back at Chelmsford next season.

“I’m sad to be leaving Chelmsford early as I love playing for Essex," he said.

“I know I’m getting to the back end of my career, but I’ve still got some playing time left. We’ll see what happens in the coming months and in the build-up to the 2022 season, but fingers crossed there’s still a little bit more cricket to be played for Essex.”

Essex Head Coach Anthony McGrath added: “He’s a fierce competitor and always gives it his all, but we wish him nothing but the best and hopefully we see him back at Chelmsford soon.”