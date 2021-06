Watch a report from Corby by ITV News Anglia's Rebecca Haworth

Younger adults aged 25 to 29 have been able to book their first dose of the vaccine from today (June 8th), but there are fears of a low take up of the offer in some parts of the region.

Almost 80 per cent of adults in the East of England have had their first jab.

But in some areas such as Cambridge, Luton and Northamptonshire it's significantly lower.