Hertfordshire Police crack down on illegal e-scooter use

Police across Hertfordshire are continuing to crackdown on the use of illegal e-scooters, saying they are being “ridden antisocially” and are “putting people in danger”.

Privately owned e-scooters are currently illegal on public roads and pavements in the UK, but people hiring them as part of a government trial are allowed to ride them so long as they have a valid driving license.

Credit: PA

Officers have installed new signage across Bishop’s Stortford and Sawbridgeworth to tackle the illegal use of e-scooters, which has become a police priority in these areas.

PCSO Clare Andrews, from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Over the past few months, we have received numerous complaints from members of the public about e-scooters being used illegally and putting people in danger. “With trials of rented e-scooters taking place around the country, some people are purchasing them in the mistaken belief they can legally use them on public paths and roads. This is not the case and we are finding that otherwise law-abiding citizens are inadvertently breaking the law in this way.

“However, we are also seeing them being ridden anti-socially by young people who know full well that they should not be using them.”

Riding an e-scooter in public when it is not part of an authorised trial is against the law and can result in penalty points, a fine, and the scooter being seized.