Ipswich Town Women gain promotion to third tier

Ipswich Town Women have taken a step towards eventually competing in the WSL after they made a successful application to be promoted to the third tier.

The Tractor Girls won promotion to the Women's FA National League Southern Premier Division after the FA approved the club's application for upward movement following another Covid-hit season football.

The club has enjoyed a lot of success over the last few seasons.

When the pandemic forced the postponement of football in March 2020 - they were top of Division One South East. They had secured 11 wins from 14 games, and the free-scoring side had bagged enough goals to boast a goal difference of +42.

When football resumed last September - they won all four of the games they played

Earlier this year Ipswich Town Women reached the last 16 of the Women's FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Ipswich, who had never even made it as far as the fourth round before, ensured their fairytale journey continued with victory over Huddersfield.

And their all conquering form has been reflected in England call ups.

The FA did allow clubs to apply to progress up the pyramid structure.The Tractor Girls will return to pre-season training ahead of their new FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division campaign on Tuesday 6 July.