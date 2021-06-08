Man left with life-threatening injuries following a "serious assault" in Essex

Police have arrested six people following a serious assault in Essex last night which has left a man hospitalised.

Six people are currently in custody following the assault on a man in his 30s, who remains in hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

Police have been at the scene last night and remain there today. Credit: Essex Police

I’d like to thank the people of Witham for their patience last night, and for their assistance with our investigation so far. “This is an appalling incident and has left a man in hospital fighting for his life. Thankfully, incidents with this level of violence are rare in this town, but I understand this will cause great concern to the local community. Inspector Jenna Mirrington-French, of Braintree and Uttlesford’s Community Policing Team

Six people – a 41-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, two 34-year-old men, a 28-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy – have been arrested on suspicion of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm.

Four of them – the 17-year-old boy, 28-year-old man, 38-year-old woman and the 41-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of affray. The 41-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.

Credit: Essex Police

Inspector Jenna Mirrington-French said: “Last night, we acted quickly to arrest six people – ranging in their age from 40 to 17 – and we will be progressing our investigation throughout the course of today.

“As you can see from these photos, a lot goes into an investigation, especially in its early hours. Whether that’s public reassurance, protecting the scene, or gathering evidence, we need all these pieces to come together quickly.

Officers are at the scene today patrolling and will remain there to answer questions from the public. Credit: Essex Police

“I know this can cause some disruption, particularly when the location is central, so I’d once again like to thank the people of Witham for being so understanding.

“If you have yet to check your dash cam, CCTV, or doorbell footage, or if you saw or heard anything important and haven’t yet spoken to our officers – please do so. Call us on 101 or submit a report on our website. The incident number to quote is 974 of 7 June.”