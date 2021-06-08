Milton Keynes knocking on the door of city status

Is it finally time for Milton Keynes to become a city?

The town synonymous with concrete cattle and roundabouts has tried to up its status several time since it was officially created in January 1967.

Each time it has been knocked back but those who call MK home believe that luck is about to change.

Next year is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and as part of the celebrations, there will be a civic honours competition which will include a city status competition.

Time for us to be a proper city. Pete Winkleman, Chair MK Dons

Pete Winkleman, the Chairman of MK Dons, is a big cheerleader for the town. He believes it would be the obvious choice to win the competition.

"I think Milton Keynes now deserves that opportunity to be a city. We've put all of these things together, I'm so proud of what the stadium has been able to do in terms of hosting major events big concerts big sporting events women's euros next year," he said.

Pete Winkleman says Milton Keynes time has come Credit: ITV

Peter Marland, the leader of Milton Keynes Council said there were already plans in motion to ask the government again to boost the town up to being a city, so the competition is "serendipitous".

He believes it would have a huge impact for Milton Keynes and it is something the town is ready for.

"It would just be that symbol, that Milton Keynes has come of age, we had our 50th birthday not long ago. But it would be about that status and about that individuality and uniquness that everybody that lives here knows about and loves," he said