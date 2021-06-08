MK Dons have beaten a number of clubs to sign attacking midfielder Scott Twine.

The 21-year-old will move to Stadium MK next month when his contract with Swindon Town expires.

Twine was linked with a whole host of clubs, including Portsmouth.

He shined on loan at Newport County over the first part of last season, before being recalled by Swindon in January.

Despite keeping up his impressive form, he was unable to save the Robins from the drop in League One, but he will now be staying in the third tier after agreeing a long-term deal with the Dons.

Swindon will be entitled to a compensation fee because of Twine's age, and the two clubs are currently still in discussions.

“It is a big signing for us – not only because of the ability he possesses but because of how he suits our style of play," manager Russell Martin said.

“He was wanted by a number of clubs but we’ve been able to act quickly in bringing him into the club. He’s desperate to be here and I know he’s very excited to get going - we’re just as excited to have him here!”

Twine added: “This is a club that is only going in one direction and that's up. The stadium is state of the art and to think I'm going to be playing here every week – I just can't wait!”

Meanwhile, Cambridge United have signed defender Lloyd Jones after he left Northampton Town, while the Cobblers have signed former Kilmarnock winger Mitch Pinnock on a two-year deal.