Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

A new Norfolk lifeboat is to carry the names of 10,000 people on its hull to help raise money for the RNLI.

The Shannon Class Lifeboat will be based in Wells and is the third in the UK to be commissioned for the charity's Launch a Memory Campaign, but the first to be based in England.

The idea behind the campaign is for people to be able to remember a loved one by adding their name in the letters and numbers printed on the side of the new all-weather lifeboat.

An example of what the names will look like on the hull of the lifeboat. Credit: RNLI

The first name to go on the £2.5 million vessel will be that of a much-missed member of the community, RNLI photographer Campbell MacCallum.

For 50 years he worked with the Wells Lifeboat crew, his images seen by many all over the world.

RNLI photographer, Campbell MacCallum ( In the middle in the blue jumper) Credit: Family photo

Every occasion when the maroon's went off, he would get his bag, jump in his car and come down to try and show the drama of the situation. What the lifeboat crew do, and the risks that they take, he was proud to show the world what actually happened. Dorothy MacCallum, Campbell's wife

Campbell moved to Wells from London with his wife Dorothy in 1973 and died two years ago. His memory will continue to live on not just through his photos, but now on a new £2.5 million pound lifeboat.

The all-weather vessell will carry the names of 10,000 people and the first to feature will be that of Campbell MacCallum.

A Shannon Class lifeboat. Credit: RNLI

Anybody who wishes to can make a donation to the RNLI and have the name of somebody special on the front of our boat and it will be written in the Big numbers on the front, small letters, But it will be there, everytime we launch it will be there. Everytime we practice, everything we do, they'll be coming with us. And they will get there before us because they are at the front. Peter Rainsford, Chairman of Wells Lifeboat

The lifeboat is due to arrive in Wells next year and will be the first to be based in England.

The donations will help fund the vessell and new lifeboat station, which is currently under construction next to the old one.