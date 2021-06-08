Plans for a 45 million pound redevelopment of the Princess of Wales hospital site in Ely have moved one step closer, after being granted outline planning permission.

East Cambridgeshire District Council's Planning Committee has given the go-ahead, meaning the outdated facilities will be replaced and there'll be more space for day surgery, outpatient and diagnostic services.

An artist's impression of how the redeveloped Princess of Wales Hospital in Ely could look Credit: Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

The Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust owns the site. Its Chief Executive, Matthew Winn, says he hopes the hospital should be able to open in Spring 2024:

This is fantastic news and is the first step in enabling partners to deliver our ambitious three year plan to modernise services, enable more joined-up care across health and social care services, and create facilities that will vastly improve the patient experience and the working environment for staff. Matthew Winn, Chief Executive of Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

The re-development will include a new car park. Credit: Artist's impression of the hospital building.

Mr Winn said that his next priority is to develop a full business case and secure the £45 million required, which will come from Government capital funding.