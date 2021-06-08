Plans for a 45 million pound redevelopment of the Princess of Wales hospital site in Ely have moved one step closer, after being granted outline planning permission.
East Cambridgeshire District Council's Planning Committee has given the go-ahead, meaning the outdated facilities will be replaced and there'll be more space for day surgery, outpatient and diagnostic services.
The Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust owns the site. Its Chief Executive, Matthew Winn, says he hopes the hospital should be able to open in Spring 2024:
Mr Winn said that his next priority is to develop a full business case and secure the £45 million required, which will come from Government capital funding.