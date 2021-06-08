Peregrine falcons return to breed in their favourite spot in Ipswich!

For the third year in a row, a pair of peregrine falcons have nested on the side of the BT tower in Ipswich and raised four chicks.

It's created quite a stir at BT - they've used cutting-edge technology to monitor the birds and sent video footage of their progress across the company.

The birds have full legal protection meaning it's a criminal offence to disturb the nest while it's in use.

Peter Merchant advises companies like BT on how best to accommodate protected species like the peregrine.

The BT site where the birds are currently nesting. Credit: ITV News Anglia

This is the third year the pair have returned here - raising ten chicks over that time.

2008 was the first breeding pair of peregrines in Suffolk for 200 years, so from 2008 when we had that young pair I've now got ten pairs of breeding birds in Suffolk, this one without a shadow of a doubt because of its location, protection, it's safe from urban problems is most productive site I've got. Peter Merchant, Ornithologist

The chicks grow at a phenomenal rate - consuming six pigeons a day between them. Building up enough strength to leave the nest at around 6 weeks old.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

The nesting has also given BT the chance to test some of its latest technology.

So we've got a lot of research that happens on site around internet of things, that tracking looking sensing of items, usually it's door openings, doorbells but we've been able to use some of that technology.... so it gives a really different angle of opportunity to capture different content and trial different types of technology as well. Lisa Perkins, Director, AdAstral Park

Once fledged, the family will stay around the area, the parents teaching their chicks how to hunt, before finally fleeing the nest for good.