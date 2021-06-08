Peregrine falcons return to breed in their favourite spot in Ipswich!
For the third year in a row, a pair of peregrine falcons have nested on the side of the BT tower in Ipswich and raised four chicks.
It's created quite a stir at BT - they've used cutting-edge technology to monitor the birds and sent video footage of their progress across the company.
The birds have full legal protection meaning it's a criminal offence to disturb the nest while it's in use.
Peter Merchant advises companies like BT on how best to accommodate protected species like the peregrine.
This is the third year the pair have returned here - raising ten chicks over that time.
The chicks grow at a phenomenal rate - consuming six pigeons a day between them. Building up enough strength to leave the nest at around 6 weeks old.
The nesting has also given BT the chance to test some of its latest technology.
Once fledged, the family will stay around the area, the parents teaching their chicks how to hunt, before finally fleeing the nest for good.