Two teenagers arrested after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Luton

Two teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Luton.

The boy was attacked at around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon in Stoneygate Road.

The victim was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds but died a couple of hours later.

A teenage boy, who was taken to hospital with minor injuries, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while another boy, who suffered serious injuries, has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Police are confident that there is no wider risk to the public.

“Appalling violence has cost a teenage boy his life today. We have dedicated specialist officers piecing together the circumstances around this shocking attack and our thoughts are with the victim’s family, as well as friends and the wider community who will be concerned and saddened by this news," Chief Superintendent John Murphy from Bedfordshire Police said.

“We believe this was an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public, and our community officers will be patrolling the area to give reassurance to residents.

“We will pursue anybody who thinks the use of weapons is acceptable and we will crack down hard on anybody perpetrating this kind of crime."