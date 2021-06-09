Bedfordshire school forced to close because of swarming bees

A school in Bedfordshire has been forced to closed because of swarming bees.

Two colonies of bees were found at Leighton Middle School in the Bedfordshire town. Experts think there could be thousands of bees at the site.

Nearly 600 children will now have to work from home while the bees are removed.

The school said on Facebook: "Following the swarm of bees yesterday during the school day, the site was checked last night and this morning."

"Two colonies of bees have been located, one of which is starting to swarm already. For the safety of our school community, it has been necessary to close the school for the day - Wednesday 9th June."

The bees were located in a tree at the school Credit: Leighton Middle School

The school said it would continue to update parents during the day while experts try to remove the bees.

Pupils will be able to access work online for the day.