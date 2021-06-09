Circus performers from around the world prepare for first show back in Cambridge

Circus performers are getting ready for their first event back in Cambridge.

The Continetal Circus Berlin will take place on Midsummer Common.

As a special thank you, NHS staff and care workers are being offered free tickets.

NHS staff and care workers will get to go to the circus for free. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The circus is set to bring an amalgamation of acts, incorporating performers from all over the world.

It'll all take place in a climate controlled, Covid Secure, socially distanced Theatre style big top.

Audiences can expect to see high wire walkers, the rotating wheel of destiny, motorbike balancers, acrobats and more.

The performance will take place at Midsummer Common. Credit: ITV News Anglia

